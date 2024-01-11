28 MPs cruising unopposed in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon,Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Patrick Yaw Boamah

In a political spectacle that seems straight out of a script, 28 Members of Parliament under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be taking easy strolls through their party's upcoming parliamentary primaries, facing no challengers in their quests for re-election.

As the political drumbeat intensifies towards the January 27, 2024, primaries, these unopposed MPs, ranging from seasoned veterans to rising personalities, have found themselves in a unique position, standing alone in their respective races, with their fates seemingly sealed before the race even begins.



The NPP, after vetting a total of 373 aspirants, has unveiled the exclusive list of these unchallenged contenders.



Those who are going unopposed are the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and First Deputy Majority Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan; MP for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah; MP for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; MP for Lambussie, Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi; MP for Nandom and Minister for The Interior, Ambrose Dery; MP for Assin South and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour; and MP for Upper Denkyira East, Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie.



The others are MP for Bosomtwe and Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; MP for Abetifi and Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Yaw Acheampong; MP for New Juaben South and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi; MP for Upper West Akyem and a Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom; MP for Ejisu and a Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah; MP for Effiduase, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye; MP for Offinso South, Isaac Yaw Opoku; MP for Akrofuom, Alex Blankson; MP for Tano South, Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere; MP for Dormaa East, Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah; and MP for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah.

The rest are MP for Tolon and Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Iddrisu Habib; MP for Karaga and Deputy Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam; MP for Gushegu and Deputy Minister of Transport, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli; MP for Tatale/Sanguli and Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Thomas Mbomba; MP for Techiman South and Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah.



