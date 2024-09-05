News

3 chainsaw operators in court for illegal logging

LogsScreenshot 2024 09 05 094139.png The case, heard at Fiapre Circuit Court, was adjourned to September 27, 2024

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: GNA

Three chainsaw operators have been charged with illegally harvesting 45 Cidrella trees worth GH¢46,250 in the Amama Forest Reserve, Bono Region.

Prince Owusu, Ransford Solomon, and Johnson Berko, all residents of Sunyani Municipality, pleaded not guilty to entering the reserve without a Timber Utilization Contract.

The case, heard at Fiapre Circuit Court, was adjourned to September 27, 2024.

Another suspect, Ebenezer, is on the run.

Forest officials stressed the urgency of protecting reserves amid rising illegal logging, which threatens initiatives like the Green Ghana Project.

Source: GNA