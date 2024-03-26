3 drivers in custody over alleged kidnapping of student

The suspects will be brought before the Court on March 26, 2024.

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded three drivers who allegedly conspired to rob and kidnap a student.

Christopher Adjetey, Bernard Aminamah, and Aziz Abu, alias Azix Father, have denied the various offences.



They will be brought before the Court presided over by Jojo Hagan on March 26, 2024.



Meanwhile, one Emmanuel believed to be part of the gang is on the run.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah said Basilisa Esi Asangono was the complainant, a student and resident of Darkuman.



Adjetey and Aminamah are drivers and residents of Amanfrom and Kasoa respectively.

Abu, he said was also a driver living at Kaemebre, Kasoa.



Chief Inspector Ofori-Appiah said on September 14, 2023, at about 2200 hours, at Crispol City, the complainant, who was waiting by the roadside to board a taxi to Kasoa, saw a Nissan Versa taxicab with registration NO GE: 4907 — 20, being driven by Abu with Adjetey and Aminamah on board approaching.



The Court heard that the complainant stopped the cab and indicated that she was going to Kasoa and was asked to board.



On reaching Kasoa, Abu refused to stop the cab for the complainant to alight and drove the cab to a spot near the Ngleshie Amanfrom and stopped.



He said Aminamah, who was seated with the complainant demanded for her Phone 7 valued at GHs6,500.00, adding that when she resisted Adjetey gave her a slap and subjected her to severe beatings.

He also threatened to kill her and snatched the phone from her, with Abu allegedly using a screwdriver to stab her back.



The prosecution said Aminamah forcefully collected the complainant’s handbag containing GH¢900 and GH¢600.00 on her other phone and gave the same to Abu.



Chief Inspector Ofori-Appiah said he then forced the complainant to reveal her mobile phone account pin number, transferred the GH¢600.00, and threw the phone away.



Thereafter, the Court heard that the accused persons demanded that she call someone to send a ransom of GH¢10,000.00, or else they would take her to a nearby river, kill her, and dump her body.



He said the complainant was forced to call a witness in the case for the ransom and when she failed, they subjected her to more beatings.

Abu got angry and used a chain brought by Adjetey to assault the complainant, resulting in injuries on her face and her back.



The accused persons, the prosecution said, intentionally drove the complainant around, waiting for the ransom, whilst they continued to torture her.



On reaching Ngleshie Amanfrom Basic School they met a Police patrol team and were signalled to stop.



The prosecution told the Court that the accused persons and their accomplices failed to stop and sped off and were given a chase till they were involved in an accident.



Abu, the Court was told, managed to escape as Adjetey and Aminamah were arrested and the exhibit – chain, the iPhone as well as the screwdriver were retrieved.

Chief Inspector Ofori-Appiah said the complainant made a report and was issued with a medical form to seek treatment.



Adjetey and Aminamah, in their cautioned statements, admitted the offence in the presence of an independent witness and they mentioned Abu and Emma as the accomplices.



On October 23, 2023, information was received from the Central East Police Regional Headquarters that Emma and Abu were involved in a similar case, but Emma managed to escape whilst Abu was arrested and detained, later, Abu was escorted to the Accra Regional CID, where he was cautioned.



The police said Adjetey, Aminamah, and Abu also confessed to having committed several robberies at Legon, Lapaz, Choice-Weija, and Ashaiman through the same modus operandi.



The prosecution said investigations were ongoing to arrest all accomplices.