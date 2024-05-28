3-year-old who died in Lilwin’s accident buried

Family of the 3year old who died in accident involving Lil Win

Reports indicate that the three-year-old boy involved in the accident with comedian Lilwin has been laid to rest.

Lilwin was in a crash hours before his movie premiere in Kumasi, colliding with a Honda CRV occupied by a father and son.

The boy died from injuries sustained, while his father suffered injuries. Initially, the family hadn't heard from Lilwin, but later, individuals close to him offered support. The family hasn't decided on their next steps.



