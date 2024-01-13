3 young siblings who died after bedbug fumigation by uncle go home

A screenshot of the post for the funeral

The final funeral rite of the three siblings who died in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region after they were exposed to bedbug fumigation chemicals at their family home, is being held today, Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The funeral of the deceased, Mary Magdelene Afua Frans (8 years old), Christian Nana Benin Jacob Frans (5 years old), and Judith Ekua Frans (11 years old) reportedly got exposed to the bedbug fumigation chemicals after their uncle, Anthony Frans, who has now been charged with murder, disinfected their family home with an insecticide.



The funeral rite for them is being held at the Asawase Railway Quarters near Sadiya Emotuo in the district after which they would be buried.



Anthony Frans has been provisionally charged with murder in connection with the incident and has been granted bail of GHC20,000 with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court.



According to state prosecutors presenting the case at Samuel Buabin Quansah’s court, the suspect allegedly applied Baktoxin Fumigation tablets, commonly known as 'bomb,' on December 28, 2023, to disinfect the house where the children were spending their holidays.



The family discovered 8-year-old Mary Magdelene Afua Frans and Christian Nana Benin Jacob Frans unconscious the following day, leading to immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, they were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Manhyia Government Hospital.



During the court proceedings on Tuesday (January 9), it was revealed that the elder sister, Judith Ekua Frans, who had been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, also passed away. Meanwhile, their grandmother, Akua Gyaabena, 66, remains hospitalized.

After presenting the facts of the case, the prosecution sought to remand the suspect into police custody for further investigation.



However, the court denied the request following a robust defence from the accused person's counsel. The case has been adjourned to January 23, 2023, and the court did not take the suspect's plea.



