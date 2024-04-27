35-year-old trader remanded in custody over alleged robbery

The police are still searching for the suspects accomplice

A trader has been detained by the police over an alleged robbery incident.

Joseph Atiogbe, also known as Jazzy, aged 35, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The Circuit Court One, which ordered the trader's detention, also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of his alleged partner: Richard Garbah, aged 34, a commercial motorbike (okada) rider, for failing to appear in court.



Another individual, Stephen Morrison, an accountant, was granted bail of GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties to be justified after being accused of dishonestly receiving a mobile phone from the robbery.



Garbah, Atiogbe (Jazzy), 35, and one Obed, also known as Tinny, who is at large, have been accused of conspiring to rob Daniel Arko of various items, including an iPhone 14 Pro-Max valued at GH¢25,000.00.



Morrison, 30, the accountant, accused of dishonestly receiving an iPhone 14 Pro-Max, denied the allegation.



Meanwhile, the police are searching for Obed.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse, Arko, the complainant, is a Quantity Surveyor residing in Awotse-Anyaa, Accra.



Garbah is an Okada rider living in Odorkor, Atiogbe resides at Kasoa Nurses Quarters, Obed is at large, and Morrison resides in Anyaa.



On July 23, 2023, at around 01:30 AM in Anyaa, the gang physically attacked and robbed Arko of various items, including an iPhone 14 Pro-Max, an Alcatel smartphone, an iPod, a 55-inch television set, a decoder, and cash.



They forced Arko to disclose his iPhone's password, then locked him in his bedroom before fleeing with the stolen items.



Arko was rescued by neighbors through his kitchen door after raising an alarm.



Following a police complaint, Morrison was found with Arko's iPhone, claiming he bought it from Atiogbe. Garbah was later arrested, and Arko's Alcatel phone was recovered from him. Garbah admitted obtaining it from Atiogbe, who confessed to selling Arko's iPhone to Morrison and purchasing it from Garbah and Obed in Lapaz.