36-year-old farmer remanded into police custody for alleged murder

The Dambai Magistrate Court has remanded Christian Kporfor, a 36-year-old farmer into police custody for alleged murder.

The suspect, a resident of Alavanyo Wudidi would reappear in Court on January 22, 2024.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth-Vincent Kpodo told the Court that the complainant, David Agbemenu was an Assemblyman for Nkonya Nchumuru.



ASP Kpodo narrated that on August 1,2023at about 0700 hours, Daniel Yaw Brempong, aged 33,（now deceased), was on his way to his farm when he was ambushed, shot, and killed by the suspect and others who are currently at large.



He said on the same day at about 0730 hours, the complainant reported the case to the Police at Nkonya Ahenkro.



ASP Kpodo said the Police then visited the scene and found the deceased lying in a supine position in a pool of blood, wearing a black jacket over a khaki trousers.



He said when the Police inspected the body, gunshot wounds were found at the right side of his stomach after which the body was conveyed to Kpando Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

ASP Kpodo said a post mortem conducted by a medical doctor at the Hospital, gave his verbal cause of death as “penetrating chest trauma secondary to possible gunshot injury”.



He said investigations further revealed that, the suspect, together with other accomplices, were all residents of Alavanyo Kpeme and Wudidi.



ASP Kpodo said they ambushed the deceased who was on his way to his farm, shot and killed him.



ASP Kpodo indicated that investigations were still underway, adding that the suspect in police custody would assist in their investigations.



Four others, namely, Mawusi, Apreseh Joseph alias Dompey, Joshua, and Desmond are currently at large.