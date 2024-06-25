News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

38 creditors sue housing firm for failing to provide homes

Accra Court Complex 620x330 court complex

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

A group of 38 creditors, including individuals from Ghana, the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany, have filed a lawsuit against Su Casa Properties Ltd. for failing to deliver on promised residential units despite contractual agreements and assurances.

The creditors, who have invested over $1 million and GHS 3.3 million, are seeking the appointment of an Administrator to manage the company's affairs due to its financial distress.

The court case has been adjourned to July 16.

Read full article

Source: 3news.com