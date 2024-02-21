4,000 Ghana flags to adorn Koforidua ahead of 67th Independence Day celebration

The flag of Ghana

Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, is set to be adorned with the majestic sight of about 4,000 Ghana flags in preparation for the 67th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

This initiative aims to enhance the host city’s aesthetic appeal and foster a sense of national pride leading up to the commemoration on 6th March.



“In this municipality of New Juaben South we will be hoisting 4000 national flags starting from this week. It is not just that, the communications committee is preparing giant billboards to also stress on the message for people to know what is happening” said Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister.



He made this announcement during a media engagement by the Regional Planning Committee following the launching and unveiling of the logo for the 67 Independence Day celebration on Thursday February 15, 2024 in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.



He emphasized the significance of the flags in building excitement for the upcoming celebration, along with giant billboards prepared by the communications committee to disseminate information about the event.



Speaking further, the Regional Minister underscored the importance of sanitation and aesthetics in ensuring the city’s cleanliness and proper functioning, urging the sanitation committee to uphold these standards.



Calling on the media to support the success of the anniversary celebration, Seth Acheampong reiterated the theme for this year, “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” aimed at reinforcing democratic values and promoting peace, especially in the context of the forthcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Special Guest of Honour for the celebration will be Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.



21 contingents of security agencies and contingents of 11 school representatives, as well as various traditional groups are set to participate in the parade.



Planned activities include commemorating the Christianborg shooting incident, investment forums, flag hoisting ceremonies, and cultural displays.



Additionally, there will be health walks, music concerts, and religious thanksgiving services, culminating in fireworks and sporting events.



The celebration seeks to unite Ghanaians in celebrating the nation’s journey towards freedom and prosperity.