4 Forest Guards arrested for shooting chainsaw operator; weapons seized

Four forest guards have been arrested in Bidiem for allegedly shooting and injuring a chainsaw operator.

The guards, contracted to protect a concession, shot the victim during a patrol.



Upon hearing of the incident, villagers attempted to lynch the guards, who sought refuge at a local leader's home.

The police intervened, arresting the suspects and confiscating weapons and tools. The victim's whereabouts remain unknown, as local health facilities report no record of him.



