40 Akuapem North Assemblymen accuse MP of misapplication of common fund

MInieralsScreenshot 2024 09 25 113018.png The Assembly members suspect the money is being diverted to support her political ambitions

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Over 40 members of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly have accused outgoing MP Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei of misusing the MP’s Common Fund.

They claim funds meant for local development were instead used for personal expenses like buying rice and sewing machines, with no clear beneficiaries.

The Assembly members suspect the money is being diverted to support her political ambitions in Okaikwei North.

They've petitioned the Minister of Local Government to stop further withdrawals and threatened legal action if an audit isn't conducted to ensure transparency and proper use of the funds.

Source: www.theheraldghana.com