47km of asphalt on Koforidua roads under my tenure - MP touts first term achievements

Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben-South, Michael Okyere Baafi

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben-South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi, believes he has achieved roaring success as the people's representative in the august House of Parliament.

In his view, not only has the constituency gained greater visibility owing to his active participation in the deliberations of the House but also all key sectors such as education, health, employment amongst others have received massive boosts under his tenure as MP.



The first-term lawmaker speaking to a cross-section of journalists from the Eastern Region in Koforidua outlined his achievements over the past three years as well as his vision for the rest of his tenure ahead of the NPP's parliamentary primaries for constituencies with the party's sitting MPs scheduled for this month.



The legislator while admitting that difficulties on roads existed in the regional capital and adjoining communities however said several kilometers of asphalting had been done in the area.



"As a matter of fact, we have a lot of issues with regards to roads but by the grace of God and the support of His Excellency the President and the minister for roads, the Koforidua roads sector has seen a significant facelift, especially with regards to asphalting of our principal roads which is still ongoing," he noted.



According to him, so far, almost 47km of asphalting has been covered, adding that government was also committed to giving a facelift to the deteriorated community and cocoa roads in the area.

Security



Speaking on the area of security, Mr Okyere-Baafi praised the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for initiating an improved security system in the Eastern Region and the Koforidua municipality as well as the supply of critical logistics to improve police visibility.



The situation, he added has created a peaceful atmosphere for the citizenry to go about their duties with maximum security.



Personal interventions



The MP also personally facilitated the recruitment of hundreds of youth into various sectors including the security, education, health, and other sectors which has partially addressed the unemployment situation in the area.

Self-assessment



Assessing his performance during the first three years of his first term, the legislator seeking a second term rated himself at an impressive 80%.



Aside from the construction of the children's park which is yet to be done, he said all other personal promises including the construction of AstroTurf’s, hospitals, establishment of a trade fund, scholarships for students, etc have been fulfilled.



Upcoming primaries



He was hopeful of winning the NPP's upcoming primaries slated for the latter part of January 2024 to enable him to seek a second term to complete his developmental agenda for the people of New Juaben South Constituency.