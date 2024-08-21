5 SHS students hospitalized after fighting over a girl

The assistant Headmaster was hurt while trying to intervene

Five students from Assin Nsuta Agriculture Senior High School were hospitalized after a violent fight broke out over a female student.

The altercation started when a Form Three student was found in a compromising situation with a Form One girl in an unfinished building.



A Form Two student who discovered them got into a fistfight with the Form Three student.

Days later, the Form Two student, along with friends, attacked Form Three students with clubs and knives, leading to injuries.



Even the Assistant Headmaster was hurt while trying to intervene.



