5 reasons why NDC wants a forensic audit of the voters register

Dr. Omane Boamah

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, is calling for a forensic audit of Ghana's voter register.

He highlighted several issues, including the illegal transfer of 243,540 voters, 15,000 unexplained transfers, and 3,957 voters missing from the 2024 provisional register.

Boamah stressed that an audit would uncover the extent of the manipulation and ensure fair elections.

He also urged the Electoral Commission to convene a meeting with stakeholders to address these concerns, emphasizing the importance of maintaining trust in the electoral process before the 2024 elections.

www.mynewsgh.com