5G spectrum deal: Ursula lacks power to declare contracts exclusive- Senanu

Edem Senanu, Anti-corruption campaigner

Source: 3news

Anti-corruption campaigner Edem Senanu has criticized government over 5G spectrum deal, questioning approval of exclusivity for NextGen Infraco, registered just days before deal.

He argued against Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's power to declare contracts exclusive, citing lack of due process and potential wrongdoing.



Minister defends decision, stating NextGen Infraco was created for the purpose and will drive economic growth, with rollout expected in 6 months.

Debate raises concerns over transparency and adherence to procurement laws.



