60% of OSP staff are NDC – NPP 3rd Vice Chair labels Agyebeng ‘corrupt, criminal’

The governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Third National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Masawud Osman, has alleged that 60% of staff at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) are members of the opposition.

Alhaji Osman also took a swipe at the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, describing him as a criminal who is also corrupt.



He also pointed to the number of staff at the office as too much for the institution.



"NDC people were engaged in electoral corruption at the time you were still Special Prosecutor but we heard nothing from you (by way of arrests), all because 60% of staff at the office are NDC sympathizers," he stated in an interview on Original FM.



He continued: "I can confidently tell you that he is a staunch NDC member and he has employed over 300 staff in his office who have failed to make an impact in fighting corruption.



“The Special Prosecutor is a very corrupt and criminal person. His work is to eradicate corruption from our system but he is rather working against NPP. Akufo-Addo is committed to fighting corruption which is why he insisted on backing the office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption,” he stressed.

Agyebeng has in recent times has spoken about challenges his office faces with respect to decisions by the court.







