60 to 70 percent of Okada riders foreigners - NPP

Okada riders plying business in Accra

Source: Class FM Online

Alhaji Awal Mohammed of the NPP has refuted former President Mahama's pledge to legalize Okada riding, citing concerns about the high percentage of foreign riders and safety risks.

