60 to 70 percent of Okada riders foreigners - NPP

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: Class FM Online
Alhaji Awal Mohammed of the NPP has refuted former President Mahama's pledge to legalize Okada riding, citing concerns about the high percentage of foreign riders and safety risks. Mohammed argues that legalizing Okada would primarily benefit foreigners and calls for focusing on creating alternative employment for Ghanaian youth instead.
