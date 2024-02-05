600 students to benefit from Jospong Group's educational scholarships

Jospong Group signs MoU with RUDN University

Over 600 Ghanaian students are to benefit from scholarship packages from the Jospong Group of Companies to study at the RUDN University in Russia over the next five years.

The scholarships awarded – in the areas of Agriculture, Information Technology, Integrated Waste Management and Climate Change studies – will benefit 120 Ghanaian students each year (2024-2029).



This historic initiative was finalised last week Friday in Accra after the Jospong Group through the Asian, African Consortium (AAC) – a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the RUDN University in Accra.



The landmark event was witnessed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, and the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov.



Applauding the Jospong Group for pioneering this initiative Mr. Bagbin is hopeful that Ghana’s best days are yet to come.



“This is the beginning of great things to happen,” he stated.

He added that Russia has always been a friend to Ghana, and commended them for taking the relationship from government level to the private sector.



Executive Chairman-Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, assured stakeholders of his company’s readiness to absorb the students after their education is completed.



“Gone are days when you finish your education and stay behind because of lack of opportunities back home; I want to assure that Jospong is ready to work with you, so come and let’s develop Ghana together,” he assured.



CEO-Asian African Consortium, Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, in her remarks noted that “this is a unique collaboration to enhance climate change mitigation and agriculture in the country”.



She explained that the knowledge and skills gained will be most beneficial to Ghana.

She added that the initiative will open the door for talented and passionate individuals who would have faced many challenges in accessing quality education outside Ghana.



She also highlighted the knowledge-transfer that this collaboration will bring to beneficiaries and the country.



She encouraged the beneficiary students’ return to Ghana after their skill acquisition so they can help with development.



Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum praised Dr. Adjepong, and observed that this partnership is novel and very unique – because a private actor is leading the charge for education scholarship of such magnitude.



“The better days of our nation are ahead of us, and Jospong is showing that a private sector entity is more than capable of changing the narrative,” he noted.

A representative of RUDN University, Dr. Masamba Kakh, in brief remarks noted that RUDN University is a gateway to the Russian education system and Russian industry – which aim to prepare specialists specifically for industrial projects.



“We try to link tertiary education in Africa with industrial companies in the way that that education system and education process support development of specialists – who can seamlessly go into employment with the right skill set of theoretical and practical knowledge,” he emphasised.



The Russian Ambassador to Ghana assured of the Embassy’s readiness to swiftly process beneficiary students’ documents to enable them travel to Russia for studies.



He added that it is imperative for every country to be food-sufficient, and commended Jospong for supporting Ghana’s food security agenda.



This initiative was attained in collaboration with the National Service Secretariat, Ghana Scholarship Secretariat (Office of the President), University of Ghana, Pentecost University, University of Development Studies, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, University for Development Studies and other partners.

The initiative also includes competitive Olympiad exams in Integrated Waste Management and Climate Change.



This collaboration marks a pivotal step in enhancing educational opportunities for Ghanaian youth. The ceremony signified commencement of a partnership aimed at creating lasting impacts in agriculture, information technology, integrated waste management and climate change studies.



Aligned with its commitment to meaningful initiatives, the Jospong Group has engaged key institutions such as the National Service Secretariat, the Scholarship Secretariat, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Pentecost University in steering this scholarship initiative.



Representing RUDN University was a 7-member delegation led by Prof. Sergey Elansky, a renowned expert in Agrobiotech Technology and a consultant for major agricultural holdings in Russia.



In a significant gesture, over 500 National Service personnel engaged in the agricultural sector were present to witness this historic event.