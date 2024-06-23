63,375 Ghanaians applied for Canada visa from January to April 2024

In 2023, 33,756 applications were approved

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by digital entrepreneur Derek Nii Laryea has highlighted a surge in Ghanaians applying for Canadian visas, with 63,375 applications from January to April 2024, surpassing the 62,151 total applications in 2023.

In 2023, 33,756 applications were approved.



Laryea noted a significant rise in interest and acceptance rates but observed a decline in approvals from March to April 2024.

Additionally, the U.S. Embassy reported 6,468 Ghanaian students pursuing graduate programs in the U.S. for the 2022-2023 academic year, a 31% increase.



Ghana's economic struggles and high unemployment are driving this migration trend.



Read full article