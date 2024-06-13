7 rescued, 3 still missing in Oti River boat accident

capsized boat

Seven passengers who were on a boat that capsized on the Oti River have been rescued, while three remain missing.

The missing individuals included a 4-year-old girl, a pregnant woman, and an elderly man.



The rescued passengers were treated at a hospital and have since been discharged.

The search for the missing persons is ongoing. The boat was traveling from Dambai to Njari in the Krachi East Municipality when it capsized on Tuesday evening.



