70 SHSs to compete in National Cybersecurity Challenge

70 SHSs representing all 16 regions are set to compete in challenge

Seventy senior high schools (SHSs) representing all 16 regions are set to compete in the National Cybersecurity Challenge (NCC) for the top prize.

The competition aims to showcase participants' skills and knowledge in online safety, including compliance with the Cybersecurity Act (Act 1038) and other cybersecurity issues.



This year's theme, "Empowering young minds, creating opportunities, promoting a safer digital Ghana," underscores the importance of cybersecurity awareness among high school students, Graphic Online reports.



The NCC, now in its third edition, was launched in Accra with the goal of promoting cyber safety and awareness among students. Starting in July, the competition will provide students with hands-on experiences in identifying, preventing, and mitigating digital threats, especially online child sexual exploitation and abuse.



Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), highlighted the increasing vulnerabilities, risks, and threats in the online space, leading to an increase in participating schools from 50 to 70.

He emphasized the NCC's role as an annual platform for SHSs nationwide to compete, aiming to raise awareness of cybersecurity issues and promote responsible digital interaction.



The CSA has collaborated with UNICEF to ensure the safety and well-being of children in the digital space, including developing a Legislative Instrument to support the implementation of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). Dr. Antwi-Boasiako reaffirmed the country's commitment to major policy initiatives for child online protection.



To give the NCC a national character and momentum, a national steering committee will oversee the competition, encouraging stakeholders, partners, civil society, media, and businesses to support the event. The goal is to empower children and enhance their online safety.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako urged all stakeholders to join the committee and contribute to keeping children safe online.