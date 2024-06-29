70% of Nat’l Security budget used to address chieftaincy disputes related issues – Minister

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has revealed that over 70% of the National Security budget is used to resolve chieftaincy disputes.

Speaking at the Royals Conference organized by The Church of Pentecost, he highlighted the significant impact on national resources.



The Ministry is working on a National Policy on Religion to address issues like religious intolerance, forced marriages, and financial exploitation.

The policy will be followed by legislation for self-regulation of religious bodies. Boateng also called for amendments to chieftaincy laws and proposed a Chieftaincy Development Fund and living allowances for traditional leaders.



