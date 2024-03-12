72 new doctors inducted into Medical and Dental Council

The inductees promised to prioritize the health and well-being of their patients

The Council for Medical and Dental Professionals has admitted 72 practitioners into its ranks from the Dental School at the University of Ghana in Accra, the Medical Sciences Dental School at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and other training institutions.

As they took their oath, placing their right hand on their chest and donning their white lab coats, the inductees promised to prioritize the health and well-being of their patients while maintaining respect for human life and dedicating their lives to the service of humanity.



According to Graphic Online, the Registrar of the council, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, reminded the inductees that they now hold the power to make decisions that can determine life or death, and the gravity of this responsibility cannot be overstated.



He also expressed the council's commitment to ensuring that healthcare standards in the country remain unparalleled and urged the new doctors to reflect on the solemn responsibility that comes with the title they now hold.



In a speech read on behalf of the Board Chair of the MDC, Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame, a member of the board, Prof. Dr. Ernest Yorke, emphasized the importance of empathy, humanity, and a deep sense of responsibility in the medical profession.

He reminded the new doctors of the fundamental truth at the heart of their profession, such as the doctor-patient relationship, while urging them to treat patients with dignity, respect, and compassion and to empower them to be active participants in their own healthcare.



The Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, reminded the new doctors that they now possess the knowledge, skills, and core competencies necessary for safe medical and dental practice in the country.



He also outlined the efforts undertaken by the MDC and his ministry to elevate standards in medical and dental training and practices and to foster a healthier and more equitable society.