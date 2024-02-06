818 recruits pass out from Ghana army training school

Ghana Armed Forces

On Friday, February 2, 2024, Eighteen (818) recruits from the Army Recruits Training School (ARTS) Shai Hills graduated from the Basic Infantry Training Course 2-2023 (BITC 2- 2023) program.

Eight hundred and thirty-three (833) recruits initially showed up for the training; however, four were dismissed for medical reasons, two because they showed little interest in the program, seven because of disciplinary issues, and two of them passed away while undergoing the training.



Brigadier General Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo, the Reviewing Officer and Deputy Chief of Staff Officer at Administration Army Headquarters called the event historic and stated that the trainees underwent a thorough military training program that included physical training, tactics, weapon training, drill, military law, map reading, field craft, and first aid.



He advised them to avoid trouble because those found guilty would face disciplinary punishment in line with the law and warned them against any actions that could damage the reputation of the Ghana Armed Forces.



In his speech, he denounced the alarming trend of young soldiers becoming embroiled in disciplinary cases—something that had never before happened in the Ghana Armed Forces—and reminded them that the force has distinguished itself with honor and dignity both domestically and internationally thanks to its professionalism, discipline, selflessness, dedication, integrity, and respect for the law.



The Reviewing Officer advised them to remain apolitical in order not to get entangled with the complex web of politics, noting that while it was important to be aware of the world around them and engage in civic duties, it was equally important to maintain focus on their primary responsibility and serve with honour and dedication.

Although political connections have the potential to cause fractures within the army, Brigadier General Baidoo stated that it is essential for members of a unified force to rise above divisive beliefs.



In order to foster esprit de corps, he also exhorted them to avoid religious or ethnocentric conflict, appreciate the diversity of cultures and religions, and show respect for one another regardless of gender.



Brig Gen Baidoo expressed gratitude to the Commanding Officer and all involved parties for their commitment to the recruits' training.



During training, special awards were given to recruits who showed exceptional performance. The best female recruit was determined to be Ofosuhene Priscilla. Tetteh Peter, the recruit, excelled at drill. Adamu Asana and Nlamani Tignan Samuel, two recruits, won medals for best physical training. The best in tactics prize went to recruit Suara Luri Ishmael, and the best in academics went to recruit Tandoh Evans.



Recruit Asante Kamina Company was declared the best Company and Samuel Pipim was declared the overall best recruit on the course.