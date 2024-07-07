News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

88% of Medical Specialists concentrated in only two regions – Worried GHS reveals

IMG 20240707 WA0022 696x464 Patrick Kuma Aboagye

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) revealed that 90% of medical specialists are concentrated in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, with five regions lacking specialist dental surgeons.

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye highlighted the threats posed by unequal distribution and a 50% shortfall in human resources.

Unsafe healthcare practices result in significant harm and deaths worldwide, with Ghana facing issues like hospital-acquired infections and medication errors.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) emphasized the need for quality healthcare and skilled workers to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Read full article

Source: kasapafmonline.com