A 24-hour economic model will diversify our economy, empower our workforce – Mahama tells workers

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reached out to Ghanaian workers with a message of solidarity on the occasion of May Day, expressing his readiness to collaborate with them in reshaping the nation's trajectory.

In a statement issued on May 1, 2024, Mahama assured Ghanaian workers of his dedication to partnering with them to address the diverse challenges confronting the country.



Encouraging workers to maintain hope, Mahama underscored his belief in Ghana's capacity to overcome its present difficulties through collective effort.



He emphasized the significance of unity and collaboration in navigating the nation out of its current challenges, noting the need for concerted action to achieve substantial progress.



Reflecting on his past presidential tenure, Mahama highlighted the successful management of similar challenging times, including addressing energy crises, implementing universal salary structures, driving transformative infrastructural projects, and fostering economic resilience.



Furthermore, Mahama urged workers to embrace his proposed 24-hour policy initiative, aimed at reshaping the country's landscape to generate job opportunities for the Ghanaian populace.

He reiterated the potential impact of this policy in significantly boosting employment rates and enhancing the nation's economic prospects.



Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to implementing policies prioritizing job creation and economic growth, stressing the importance of innovative and forward-thinking strategies in attaining these objectives.



He called on workers to support his vision for a prosperous Ghana, assuring them that their dedication and hard work would play a pivotal role in propelling the nation's advancement.



Drawing from past experiences, Mahama expressed his preparedness to collaborate with workers once again in undertaking the essential repair work needed to address the nation's challenges.



Central to his vision for Ghana's recovery is the implementation of a 24-hour economy, aimed at generating sustainable job opportunities and fostering growth and prosperity for all citizens.

Below is the statement from John Dramani Mahama:







