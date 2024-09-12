News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

A Chinese will soon be President of Ghana – Prof Sarpong predicts

Prof SarpongScreenshot 2024 09 12 130541.png Prof. John Asiedu Sarpong

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Renowned poet and linguistics professor, Prof. John Asiedu Sarpong, has predicted that a Chinese national could become Ghana’s President within the next 30 years.

He linked this to the increasing influence of Chinese nationals in Ghana and their local descendants.

Sarpong expressed concerns about Ghana's current state, citing issues like environmental destruction and declining international respect.

At 77, he plans to embark on a personal protest to highlight these issues and urge action to address them.

Read full article

Source: angelonline.com.gh