A Plus predicts NPP's defeat in 2024 elections

A Plus

Media personality and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has expressed his belief that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose power following the 2024 elections.

A Plus bases his assertion on the historical trend where the two major political parties have typically served two consecutive terms before being ousted by the opposing party.



The NPP has recently introduced the 'Breaking The 8' campaign, aiming to extend their tenure beyond eight years for the first time since the adoption of the 1992 Constitution.



Expressing his stance firmly, A Plus stated, “Whether it's E-Levy or Q-Levy, the NDC will emerge victorious in the next election. Any NPP member who believes they can 'break the 8' is mistaken!! I won’t sugarcoat my words for the sake of friendship or favors."



He reiterated his position during an appearance on the February 17, 2022 edition of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana program, defending his stance on political term limits. “In 2016, I made it clear that no party should remain in power beyond 8 years. That remains my stand. It's a matter of principle, and nothing can sway it.”



Read his full post below:

“n 2016, I state that no party must be in power beyond 8 years. I still stand by that. That’s my position. Nothing can change it. It’s a matter of principle. However, I support E-Levy.” Kwame A Plus on good evening Ghana



I’ve spent the last 25 years calling for accountability. I don’t remember ever campaigning against any tax. What I’ve done is to pay my taxes, encourage others to pay, and fight for accountability and also fight against using the money to charter luxurious jets.



E-Levy or Q-Levy, NDC will win the next election. Any NPP person who thinks that they can “break the 8” is thinking stup!dly!! I won’t lie to my friends.



No praise sing. No bootlicking for favors. Most NPP people are my friends; I will tell them the truth even if it makes them angry.



I support E-Levy!!! I support any other tax for national development and will fight against misappropriation and corruption. Those who suspect that I have received some money to support E-Levy are entitled to their opinion. ???????? I’ll chop the money and vote against NPP in 2024. I don’t owe anybody anything!!