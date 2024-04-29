A Plus questions NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda amid recent power outages

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

A Plus, also known as Kwame Asare Obeng, has raised doubts about the ruling National Patriotic Party's (NPP) chances of securing another term amidst frequent power outages plaguing the nation.

Questioning the feasibility of achieving the "break the 8" campaign slogan amid ongoing electricity challenges, A Plus criticized NPP members for reacting defensively to criticisms, labeling such reactions as foolishness.



Emphasizing the need for active citizen engagement, A Plus urged Ghanaians not to remain passive in demanding government action to address pressing concerns, particularly regarding the power situation.



Expressing disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership, A Plus characterized his presidency as deceptive and accused him of indifference towards citizens' hardships.

Asserting that Akufo-Addo's presidency has reached its twilight with little concern for public welfare, A Plus called on Ghanaians to rise up and demand accountability from the government.



A Plus shared his views during the April 27, 2024 episode of the UTV's weekly entertainment program, United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee.