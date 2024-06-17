A/R: Ashanti Democratic Youth for Justice accuses Okudzeto Ablakwa of targeting some politicians

Ashanti Democratic Youth for Justice holds press conference

The Ashanti Democratic Youth for Justice has accused MP Okudzeto Ablakwa of targeting politicians of Asante and Akan descent with derogatory remarks.

At a press conference, the group's convener, George Opoku, listed several instances of Ablakwa's alleged hate campaign, including attacks on the Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, and former Methodist Bishop Rev Asante-Antwi.

The group claimed Ablakwa has consistently attacked President Akufo-Addo, Kusi Boafo, and President Kuffuor, and demanded an end to his "theatrical antics" and "hate campaign" against Asante and Akan politicians.



Read full article