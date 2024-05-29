A/R: Konongo bypass project faces challenges amid progress on K’si-Accra highway

The project faces significant challenges due to compensation disputes with local farmers

Source: Class FM Online

The Konongo bypass project on the Kumasi-Accra Highway, currently 46% complete, is expected to be finished by June 2026.

Spanning 15.4 km from Yawkwei to Ohene Nkwanta, the road will include four underpasses and overpasses to reduce traffic congestion.



However, the project faces significant delays due to compensation disputes with local farmers and property owners, causing work stoppages and site damage.

The Ghana Highways Authority is working to resolve these issues promptly.



Despite the challenges, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah expressed satisfaction with the project's progress.



