A/R: NDC refutes Police claim that there was no shooting incident during Tuesday’s demo

George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police

Source: 3news

The Ashanti Regional branch of the NDC has refuted police claims that there was no shooting during the ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration on September 17.

According to Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the police deviated from the agreed demonstration route, leading to chaos.



He alleged that the police fired shots and used tear gas, resulting in injuries to demonstrators, including a severe head injury.



The NDC also claimed that some demonstrators fainted due to the tear gas.

The party condemned the police's actions and called for integrity in their statements.



They provided photos and video footage to support their claims and urged the police to maintain professionalism.



Read full article