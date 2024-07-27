A/R: NPP’s Richard Ahiagbah survives accident on Kumasi-Accra road

The accident occurred around 1:30 am on the Kumasi-Accra highway

Richard Ahiagba, National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), survived a lorry accident on Friday night at Aduapompo near Konongo in the Ashanti region.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am on the Kumasi-Accra highway while Ahiagba was driving alone from Accra to Kumasi.



Eyewitnesses suspect that he fell asleep at the wheel and collided with an articulated truck, severely damaging his vehicle and leaving him with life-threatening injuries.



According to Paul Kwabena Yandoh, Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Ahiagba was rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for emergency treatment.

He told GHOne News Ashanti Regional Correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako that Ahiagba is currently responding to treatment, although his condition remains critical.



The incident has sent shockwaves through the NPP ranks, with party members wishing Ahiagba a speedy recovery. An investigation into the accident is underway.



