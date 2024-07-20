A/R: School Feeding Caterer curses Auditor General over ‘False’ unwholesome food report

She expressed deep disappointment, noting even teachers enjoy and fight over the meals provided

Madam Gifty Asamoah, a school feeding program caterer in Ashanti, has vehemently cursed the individual responsible for an Auditor General’s report alleging caterers served unwholesome food in Ghanaian schools.

The report found issues like mouldy corn dough and protein-less jollof rice. Asamoah denied the accusations, emphasizing that caterers often take loans to provide healthy meals despite insufficient government funding.



She expressed deep disappointment, noting even teachers enjoy and fight over the meals provided.

Due to funding issues and the resulting backlash, she has ceased cooking for the children, as banks refuse to loan her money.



