A/R: Six people severely injured in ghastly accident at Tafo Club 600

A serious road accident at Tafo Club 600 in the Ashanti Region on September 7, 2024, left six people severely injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that a KIA Rhino truck lost control and collided with a taxi and a rickshaw after failing to brake in time.



The crash involved an Opel Astra as well, and the impact was described as massive.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Tafo Hospital, while police investigate the cause of the truck's brake failure.



The truck driver is assisting authorities with the investigation.



