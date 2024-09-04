A/R: Small Scale Miners Assocation blames NPP for galamsey surge

Adu-Gyamfi expressed frustration over President Akufo-Addo’s unmet promises

Michael Adu-Gyamfi, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the Small Scale Miners Association, has criticized the NPP government for worsening the Galamsey crisis.

He claims that the government's failure to effectively address illegal mining has led to increased environmental damage, including polluted rivers and deforested areas.



Adu-Gyamfi expressed frustration over President Akufo-Addo’s unmet promises to combat Galamsey and criticized Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor for ineffective action.

He argues that empowering local communities is crucial for effectively tackling the issue, as they are more aware of who is involved in the illegal activities.



