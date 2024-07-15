A/R: We're disappointed in NPP - Kumasi traders

The traders emphasized they will no longer vote based on party loyalty

Traders in the Kumasi Metropolis, Ashanti region, have expressed frustration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the lack of development, despite the region's consistent support.

During a press conference, Mrs. Christabel Amoah, an executive member of the traders, criticized the NPP for taking them for granted, highlighting the stalled Krofrom market project in Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's constituency.

The traders emphasized they will no longer vote based on party loyalty but on actual development outcomes, warning the NPP to prioritize regional development or face significant losses in the upcoming December elections.



Read full article