A driver’s mate will crash Ghana if given the mandate – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has emphasized the need for experienced leadership in Ghana, arguing that the country cannot afford to experiment with inexperienced leaders.

Speaking to chiefs in the Ada Traditional Area, Mahama stressed that Ghana’s current state demands a leader with a proven track record to address pressing issues effectively.

He likened the need for experienced leadership to having a "licensed driver" who can navigate the country towards progress, rather than risking further setbacks with unproven leadership.



