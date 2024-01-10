A show of culinary skills, cultural display, and the ‘sleepover’ foodies – Faila’s tasty cookathon

Failatu Abdul-Razak (Chef Faila)

As the tantalizing aromas of her culinary creations wafted through the air, an entire community gathered, setting up camps to witness a feat that transcended mere cooking – it was a celebration of culinary prowess, a showcase of rich cultural heritage, and a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation.

The stage was set in Tamale, the capital city of Ghana's Northern Region, where Failatu Abdul-Razak aimed to break the Guinness World Record for a cook-a-thon. The current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes is held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.



This challenge unfolded amid a wave of world record attempts sweeping through West Africa. Nigerian chef Hilda Baci had initially claimed the world cooking record last May with a remarkable 100-hour performance, only to be subsequently dethroned by Fisher.



The razzmatazz



Failatu's pursuit added an exciting chapter, promising not just a record-breaking endeavor, but a celebration of the culinary spirit in the region. It gained notable attention due to its proximity to colleague Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's recent endeavor to break the world record for the longest individual singing marathon.



In December 2023, Afua Asantewaa captivated Ghana with a remarkable achievement, singing for an astonishing 126 hours and 52 minutes. This feat, though yet to be admitted, surpassed the previous record of 105 hours set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



Asantewaa's six-day musical journey, which began at midnight on December 24, and ended on December 29, drew thousands of spectators, including politicians, sports figures, and celebrities from the entertainment industry, over the period she spent there, making her a December sensation in Ghana.







The buzz surrounding Asantewaa's accomplishment heightened the anticipation for Faila's then-upcoming culinary feat, creating a wave of excitement that extended beyond the culinary world.



Interestingly, Faila's adventure kicked off on New Year's Day, as if setting the stage for a fresh start in the kitchen. Initial calls for her to move the set to Accra over claims she would receive immense support from the nation’s capital, which will consequently boost her morale, were dead on arrival as it was evident on socials that Tamale was more than ready to give their own unflinching support.



Regardless, that support from those outside Tamale did not wither; rather, it blossomed into a pleasant experience as many left the nation’s capital with colleagues to Tamale to rally behind the wife of a military officer, who was equally backed by an outstanding medical team made up of personnel from Kamina Barracks 6MRS Hospital and the Tamale Teaching Hospital.







Faila’s medical team



Fans and the menu



With the able support of her kitchen assistant, Malik Eric, a graduate of Gushegu Senior High School (GUSHS) with a background in agricultural science, Faila, described by many as a strong woman, effortlessly crossed the 200-hour mark. Regular updates were provided by her team and the audience present at the Modern City Hotel, the chosen location for the event.





Faila with her assistant



Chef Faila skillfully prepared an extensive array of mouth-watering local Ghanaian delicacies, including jollof rice, braised rice, banku, tuo zaafi, fufu, rice balls, and many more, accompanied by a variety of flavorful soups.



In addition to her mastery of Ghanaian cuisine, she showcased her culinary prowess in crafting delectable foreign delicacies such as pancakes, waffles, samosas, spring rolls, baked pastries, and an assortment of salads.







Notably, Chef Faila served 2864 plates of food, with approximately 450 plates dedicated to orphanages and street children. Beyond her vibrant presence, patrons who savored her creations enthusiastically attested to her remarkable culinary skills. In all, Faila cooked 156 different meals.



Some of these patrons went to the extent of camping on the grounds. Pictures from the event captured them sleeping on their mats with their ablution jugs and other personal items beside them, all these in an effort not to miss out on the sumptuous meals being prepared by Chef Faila, and also render their support to her. The level of support from indigenes and travellers was glaring, with some holding placards that touted Faila’s prowess and offered inspiration.







Northern music maestros & the security agencies



Lieutenant Reginald Ofosuhene, the spouse of Faila, also provided support in various ways. Among these was a delightful gesture that entertained the audience through the performance of soothing and lively Highlife music alongside ‘jama’ sessions.



These activities were undertaken by the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, and the Ghana Immigration Service as they showed up at the venue, at separate times, to support the wife of ‘one of their own.’ This not only served as a source of entertainment but also contributed to the promotion of the Ghanaian music genre on a global scale as the entirety of the cookathon was broadcast live, enhancing its reach and impact.



Several prominent music figures with substantial fanbases in the Northern region, including Fancy Gadam and Maccasio, took turns entertaining the lively crowd. These two musicians are extremely popular in the north, regularly filling the Tamale Sports Stadium with their music concerts. Their unquestionable dominance made their presence at Faila's cookathon crucial.







Faila’s husband with his colleague military men



Appearances and donations



It was an epic moment, and for several prominent figures, it presented an opportunity to express their support as well for Faila. These supports came in various forms, including words of encouragement, as well as donations in kind and cash.

Notable personalities such as Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, former First Lady Lordina Mahama, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Murtala Mohammed, were present as some made donations. Second Lady Samira Bawumia, who, despite being absent, made generous donations, all forming the general atmosphere of solidarity they extended to Chef Faila.



Sports personalities Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan, both former captains of the Black Stars, and showbiz personalities Kwabena Kwabena, Yaw Dabo, Hamamat Montia and Afua Asantewaa, together with her husband Kofi Aduonum, among others, also passed through the venue of the cookathon.



Two peculiar personalities who also caught the attention of the gathering were James Kumbeni, a cyclist who cycled 170KM from Bolga to Tamale, and an unidentified physically-challenged lady who came to the event in a tricycle as a show of support for the current ‘Queen of Tamale; Faila.’







Cultural portrayal



With drumsticks hitting the traditional drums, making a mix of sweet and rhythmic sounds, energetic dancers, well-coordinated, moved to the beat, and enchanting voices sang in the local language, making the performance captivating. The cultural troupes’ beautiful displays added a touch of brilliance to the cookathon season as their performances resonated.



Another beautiful spectacle was the presence of some traditional leaders in their smocks and other traditional outfits that portrayed the unparalleled culture of the north. Their presence and the amount of time spent at the event spoke volumes of how dear Faila was to their hearts alongside their desire to see her triumph.



Given that the northern part of the country is known for its strong commitment to culture and tradition, the event would not have been complete without these cultural representations.







Extension, display of resilience



Initially scheduled to last for five days, Faila and her team made the decision to extend the attempt to ten days. Many perceived this extension as a strategic move to deter others from attempting to break the record, at least any time soon. In response, Faila received praise from a section of the public for showcasing strength and resilience. What was refreshing at this moment was that instead of appearing tired, she seemed to grow stronger with each passing day.



On the ninth day, Faila was ready to go beyond the ten days. However, her husband objected despite assurances from the medical team and Chef Faila herself that she was still healthy enough to proceed.



“I just want her to be safe," he told the media. "I don't want her overstressing herself. I'm an officer, so obviously I've trained officers and all. So I know the point where when you get out this point, we are not coming out."



“Right now, I can say on authority that we are calling it quits. She is okay. She's willing to continue. The medical team is saying she's okay, but the team and I, think it's enough. She's not happy about it, but this is a decision we have taken. She said she would listen to what we have to say,” the husband added.





Impact



Faila’s attempt, aside from her personal gains, is a win for Tamale. For the entire period, the spotlight was on Tamale and businesses saw a rise in revenue as many people travelled from other parts of the country to the northern regional capital. Reports said accommodation prices shot up as demand increased. And it will not be farfetched to say that these people, who are not residents, would definitely buy one or two items before returning to their home regions.



Aside from this, it is a boost for Ghana for a number of reasons, including the fact that the country is back in the news for good reasons. This will automatically boost tourism as some people outside the country would make a move to visit Tamale and other parts of the country afterwards.







Appreciation



After concluding her 227-hour challenge, Faila was overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support she received from everyone. With pictures from the event, she shared her passion saying: "If there's one thing that keeps me happily stationed in the kitchen, it's the sheer joy I witness on the faces of those enjoying my food. The way each of you dives into your meals with genuine enthusiasm gives me a true sense of purpose in this history-making endeavor."



"The culinary journey demands patience, precision, and grit. It has been an incredible experience from the very first day until today."







What next for Faila?



The benefits Faila will derive from this attempt are enormous. From prestige to ambassadorial deals and the ultimate bragging rights. However, a suggestion by one Nobel Wisdom Dordoe is worth amplifying.



In a Facebook post, Wisdom suggested that Faila organizes an event where musicians would perform for free and use the funds from the gate proceeds to establish an ultramodern catering school at Tamale called "Chef Faila Catering College."



His post read:



After breaking the record, please organize thanksgiving jam in the stadium and take Ghs 10-50 per person and appeal to all artists to perform for free to raise funds. Use the funds to build ultramodern catering school in Tamale in your name to train people who have same vision. (Chef Faila Catering College)



You know and can see the levels of unemployment and number of your people from North living in Accra for greener pastures and their living conditions.



Don’t just set a record but leave a mark in people’s lives through this. Congratulations and the world is proud of you.

Your legacy will forever remain this initiative.



No hard feelings.



My humble suggestion.



Noble.







Well-deserved crown



In all fairness and without much of a charade, if there is anything worth the hype of what could be close to a fanfare, bearing in mind the enormous, intentional and largely successful attempts by some Ghanaians – particularly women, to place the country firmer on the global map, Chef Faila deserves an icing-on-the-cake kind from all of us.



Completing 227 hours of continuous cooking is no small feat—it's a monumental achievement that should not be taken lightly! This accomplishment is no joke!



Ayekoo they say? That’s exactly what Chef Faila deserves!







BB/AE/SARA