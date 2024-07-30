A vote for NPP will keep you unemployed for another four years – Minority to unemployed Nurses, Midwives

This statement follows the Ministry of Health's announcement to recruit 15,200 nurses and midwives

The Minority in Parliament has urged unemployed nurses to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if they wish to secure employment.

They claim that re-electing the NPP will result in another four years of waiting for job postings.



This statement follows the Ministry of Health's announcement to recruit 15,200 nurses and midwives.

The Minority dismisses this move as a political ploy ahead of elections, referencing a similar strategy used by the NPP in 2020, where health worker recruitment was timed just before elections, only for graduates to face prolonged unemployment afterward.



