ACDT calls for immediate forensic audit of Electoral Commission’s IT systems

Source: 3news

The Africa Center for Digital Transformation (ACDT) has urged Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a forensic audit of its IT systems due to concerns over security vulnerabilities ahead of the 2024 elections.

ACDT's Executive Director, Kwesi Atuahene, warned that these weaknesses could compromise the election’s integrity, especially in light of recent global cyberattacks targeting electoral bodies.



The EC had earlier admitted to network errors during the extraction of voter data but claims to have resolved them.

ACDT and civil society groups argue that relying on external IT consultants increases risks, and building internal expertise is crucial for transparency and security.



