ACEP Director stresses need for expert leadership in energy sector amid resignation of ECG board chair

Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), has underscored the significance of appointing a competent and experienced individual to lead the energy sector following the resignation of Keli Gadzekpo as the Board Chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr. Gadzekpo stepped down from his position on Tuesday due to personal reasons.



In response, President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Herbert Krapa, the Deputy Energy Minister, as the new Board Chair of ECG, with the responsibility of addressing recent power outages affecting the country.



Mr. Boakye expressed concerns about the challenges in the energy sector, particularly in an election year, emphasizing the necessity for someone with expertise to navigate these issues.

He stressed the importance of easing the burden on the state and the Ghanaian people, urging Krapa to seek guidance and work towards finding solutions to the sector's challenges.



“I think at this point, we want to hope that if he doesn’t understand how the sector works, it will take time to appreciate his job at this point, to understand that the liability on the state is in the exchange of experience, and therefore we need a skilled hand to be able to reverse the trend and reduce the burden on the state and on the people of Ghana," he said in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM



"We need to take time to appreciate that he’ll seek counsel and be able to work to reduce that burden, and that’s what we’ve been fighting for over this year so that the budget that is supposed to go to the schools, to the hospitals, the road infrastructure, protecting the vulnerable is not used to repay for the electricity that has been consumed. Considering the timing, I don’t know, it’s an election year where historically, the power sector has struggled to make sound decisions so I don’t know how he’ll be able to navigate that within this period," he added.