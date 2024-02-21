ACEPA Executive Director criticises NPP's lack of consultation in Majority leadership reshuffle

Dr. Rasheed Draman

Dr. Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of the Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), has voiced disapproval of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) leadership for not consulting the Majority Caucus before announcing plans for a leadership reshuffle.

Initially, there were rumours of Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin replacing Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader, but this decision was put on hold for further consultations due to internal disagreements.



Dr. Draman expressing his concerns on Citi FM stated, “Nobody can take away the involvement of political parties in selecting leaders for their caucus and for me, I am just surprised the NPP has not learned anything from what happened with the NDC’s leadership change. Why would [Osei] Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has done so much for the party, our Parliament, and the country, be treated like this? If you want to change him, have a conversation with him.”

In emphasising the importance of wider consultations within the party he noted: “If there were consultations and discussions within the party, we could have avoided this debacle, and they are now blaming the media for it.”



“Who put that thing on the party’s meeting agenda? If you make a quick comparison with what happened with the NDC, it is clear that the Caucus is divided,” he added.