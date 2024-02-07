ACP Benjamin Agordzo denies coup plot accusations

ACP Agordzo

Retired ACP Benjamin Agordzo has rejected allegations of conspiring to overthrow the Akufo-Addo government, refuting claims of discussions for such purposes with Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and other accused persons.

In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, ACP Agordzo clarified that the accusations were baseless and explained his interactions with the late Dr. Mac-Palm and other individuals involved.



He revealed that he met Dr. Mac-Palm after an IDEG presentation and was introduced through a phone call as a member of an advocacy group focused on medical outreach.



“I knew Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm whom I met once, the others I had never seen or met. Even in their facts at the court, the prosecution peddled falsehood by saying that I knew Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli. And we had discussed the coup and then met Dr Mac-Palm, which were all false.



“It’s never true, and then they knew it was not true. First of all, we never plotted to overthrow the government. It was something I could never have done, and I will never do. I didn’t meet Dr Mac-Palm, nor did I meet him at his hospital. My first contact with Dr Mac-Palm was a WhatsApp call. Subsequently, after some WhatsApp chats, I got to know he was into medical outreach. I didn’t know him from anywhere,” he clarified.

Denying allegations of instigating a revolution, Agordzo stated that he expressed his opinion on the Arab Spring but never advocated for overthrowing the government.



“The truth of the matter is that we are on a platform, we have been chatting on several issues and Dr Mac-Palm asked my opinion on something [Arab Spring] and I expressed it. In Ghana, I didn’t know until then that we have retrogressed our democracy to the point that a free opinion could be criminalized."



He asserted that expressing concerns about issues such as unemployment and suggesting preventive measures were not criminal acts.