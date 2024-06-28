ADR settles 32,745 cases in 17 years

Gertrude Torkonoo, Chief Justice

Source: GNA

Between 2007 and 2023, the court-connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) has settled 32,745 cases out of 67,943 referred to it, representing 48%.

The National Coordinator of ADR, Mr. Alex Nartey, encouraged the public to opt for ADR, which is faster and cheaper, and allows parties to determine the pace.



ADR week will be observed from July 15 to 19, 2024, and mediation exercises will be conducted.

There are 138 court-connected ADRs across the country, with 636 trained mediators ready to handle various cases.



Read full article