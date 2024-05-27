AG’s Office affirms Godfred Dame’s resolve amidst ambulance case controversy

Godfred Yeboah Dame

Source: Daily Guide

Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, the spokesperson for the Attorney-General's office, has reaffirmed Godfred Yeboah Dame's commitment to his mandate amidst the contentious ambulance case.

Allegations by accused Richard Jakpa claimed the AG sought his help to implicate Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, which the AG's office denies.



Mensah emphasized the AG's focus on a fair investigation and prosecution, undeterred by these claims.

The case involves charges of causing a €2.37 million financial loss to the state through a contract for 200 ambulances, with Forson, former Health Ministry Chief Director Sylvester Anemana, and businessman Jakpa pleading not guilty.



