News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

AG’s Rejection of €2M Ambulance Plea Bargain ‘Questionable’ — Samson Lardy Anyenini

Lawyer Samson LARDY ANYENINI.jpeg Samson Lardy Anyenini

Wed, 29 May 2024 Source: mynewsgh.com

Legal Practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini has questioned Attorney General Godfred Dame's rejection of a €2 million plea bargain in a €2.4 million case.

Anyenini, speaking on PM Express, argued the state's interest lies in recovering the money, urging Dame to clarify his decision.

The case involves Richard Jakpa's accusation of pressure from Dame to implicate ex-Finance Minister Ato Forson in an ambulance procurement scandal.

Anyenini also queried why the AG refused the offer, emphasizing the importance of recovering funds.

He suggested Dame owes an explanation as plea bargains aim to save public money despite criminal repercussions.

Read full article

Source: mynewsgh.com