AIMS Ghana Mastercard Foundation scholars empower students in STEM education

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars from the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana recently engaged with students from Mantey Tsuru Presby J.H.S. and O’Reilly S.H.S. in the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipality as part of their community give-back initiative.

According to Graphic Online, this effort aimed to dispel the misconception that mathematics and STEM-related courses are inherently difficult due to their abstract nature. Instead, the scholars sought to inspire students to embrace mathematics and consider pursuing careers in the field.



Beauty Beatrice Kwawu, the Programme Manager for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at AIMS Ghana, highlighted the program's goal of identifying talented young people and empowering them to improve the lives of others through education.



The scholars began their community give-back at Mantey Tsuru Presby Junior High School and concluded with a session at O’Reilly Senior High School, focusing on motivating students to develop an interest in mathematics and science.



The Headmaster of Mantey Tsuru Presby J.H.S., Mr. Gershom Osei Akoto, expressed gratitude for AIMS Ghana's initiative, praising the scholars for their commitment to teaching. Similarly, a student from O’Reilly SHS, Yasmine Animah, acknowledged that the exercise had made mathematics education more understandable and engaging.

The scholars shared practical ways of learning mathematics and emphasized its applications in various fields, inspiring students to excel academically.



The current cohort of Mastercard Foundation Scholars at AIMS Ghana comprises 33 scholars from 10 African countries. Through their engagement, the scholars highlighted the diverse applications of mathematics in STEM-related fields and everyday life.



Dorcas Olanike Agboola, a Scholars' Council representative, expressed satisfaction with the students' enthusiasm to apply the strategies unveiled during the project.



AIMS Ghana, a UNESCO Category II Centre of Excellence, stands as a Pan-African network of Centres of Excellence for post-graduate training in mathematical sciences, research, and public engagement in STEM.