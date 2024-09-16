AMA, BIGRS supports Ghana Police Service with road safety equipment

Mayor Sackey stressed the importance of collaboration between police and residents

Accra Mayor Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey has presented road safety equipment to the Ghana Police Service, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies' BIGRS.

On September 3, 2024, she handed over 250 reflectors, 100 cones, and 100 road safety signs to enhance traffic enforcement and safety in the city.



BIGRS’s Osei Kufuor highlighted the initiative’s goal to address key road risks, while ACP Folley Washington thanked the AMA and BIGRS, emphasizing the importance of public education on road safety.



