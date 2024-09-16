News

AMA, BIGRS supports Ghana Police Service with road safety equipment

AMApoliceScreenshot 2024 09 16 072944.png Mayor Sackey stressed the importance of collaboration between police and residents

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: ama.gov.gh

Accra Mayor Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey has presented road safety equipment to the Ghana Police Service, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies' BIGRS.

On September 3, 2024, she handed over 250 reflectors, 100 cones, and 100 road safety signs to enhance traffic enforcement and safety in the city.

Mayor Sackey stressed the importance of collaboration between police and residents for effective road safety and urged proper maintenance of the equipment.

BIGRS’s Osei Kufuor highlighted the initiative’s goal to address key road risks, while ACP Folley Washington thanked the AMA and BIGRS, emphasizing the importance of public education on road safety.

Source: ama.gov.gh