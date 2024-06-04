AMA Street Sweepers tidy up Central Business District

The Mayor's initiative deploys 200 sanitation personnel to sweep major ceremonial streets

On Sunday, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly's street sweepers have conducted a thorough citywide clean-up operation to remove litter and solid waste.

Armed with brooms, they cleaned principal streets like Kwame Nkrumah museum, Derby Avenue, Nkrumah Avenue, Kojo Thompson Road, and Asafoatse Nettey Road.



The Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Gilbert Ankrah, stated that this routine operation aims to maintain cleanliness and hygiene for residents and visitors.

The Mayor's initiative deploys 200 sanitation personnel to sweep major ceremonial streets, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and civic pride. Commuters were inspired by the dedication shown by the sweepers, even on a Sunday.



